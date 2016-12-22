Metalloinvest is to modernize Ural Steel

Metalloinvest has signed a contract with SMS Concast AG (Switzerland) for the modernisation of the four-strand continuous casting machine at Ural Steel (CCM №1).



As part of its modernisation, CCM №1 will be adapted to produce 455mm billets for railway wheels and square billets with section measurements of 300 x 330 mm for rail production. SMS Concast will produce and supply the new equipment.



Andrey Varichev, CEO of Management Company Metalloinvest, commented: "The modernisation of CCM №1 at Ural Steel will enable Metalloinvest to produce new types of high-margin products, reinforce the position of the Company on the high-quality steel grade market and improve the efficiency of its production. Our investment in this project will amount to more than 1 billion roubles".



The steel billets manufactured at CCM №1 will be produced using Convex® crystalliser technology, the Conflow holding brake and the new Constir system of electromagnetic stirring in the final crystallisation zone. Production is planned to start in mid-2017.

Metal Supply and Sale Magazine