 
Подписаться на новости
Current News In English

Let the cables ‘go underground’

Let the cables ‘go underground’

12 января 2017, 18:19
Рубрика: English
Метки: cable

Обсудить на форуме

176 просмотров

Federation of Residential Welfare Associations of ECR, which covers localities from Thiruvanmiyur to Uthani on East Coast Road, would like to see all their cable lines ‘go underground’.

They have put this on the top of their wish list after witnessing what Vardah did to overhead electric lines in the region.

They also plan to collaborate with an non-governmental organisation to plant new samplings along East Coast Road to compensate for the trees that had been struck down by the cyclone.

“Five years ago, residents passed the hat around, collected money and planted around 200 plant saplings in Venkateshwara Nagar.

“But this time, as the number of saplings to be planted would be much larger, we decided to tie up with a local NGO to carry out the planting exercise,” says Govindaswamy, president of the Federation.

Other neighbourhood-specific problems they would like to see addressed include unauthorised parking of sewage tankers in residential areas.

The Hindu

Компания:

Нужен кабель? Оформи заявку бесплатно
Информация по заявке
Актуальность
Город
Текст по заявке
или прикрепите файл
Прикрепить файл
Контактные данные
Организация
E-mail
Телефон
Контактное лицо
Комментарий
Отраслевая Служба Заказов от RusCable.Ru
– это оперативный бесплатный сервис для покупателей КПП.

Стоит только заполнить форму слева и в течение нескольких минут Вашу заявку увидит около сотни компаний-поставщиков. Те организации, которые могут ответить указанным Вами требованиям, напрямую свяжутся с Вами.

Остались вопросы? Задайте их операторам Службы Заказов
тел.: 8 (495) 229 33 36
или e-mail: zakaz@kab.ru


Работайте быстро и без посредников, работайте с RusCable.Ru!