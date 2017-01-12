Let the cables ‘go underground’

Federation of Residential Welfare Associations of ECR, which covers localities from Thiruvanmiyur to Uthani on East Coast Road, would like to see all their cable lines ‘go underground’.



They have put this on the top of their wish list after witnessing what Vardah did to overhead electric lines in the region.



They also plan to collaborate with an non-governmental organisation to plant new samplings along East Coast Road to compensate for the trees that had been struck down by the cyclone.



“Five years ago, residents passed the hat around, collected money and planted around 200 plant saplings in Venkateshwara Nagar.



“But this time, as the number of saplings to be planted would be much larger, we decided to tie up with a local NGO to carry out the planting exercise,” says Govindaswamy, president of the Federation.



Other neighbourhood-specific problems they would like to see addressed include unauthorised parking of sewage tankers in residential areas.



The Hindu

Компания: