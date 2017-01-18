NREL publishes new report on reducing wind energy curtailment

Интернет-учебник для кабельщика
18 января 2017, 18:55
Рубрика: English
Метки: NREL
The US Department of Energy’s (DoE) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has published a new report titled “Reducing Wind Curtailment through Transmissions Expansion in a Wind Vision Future”. The report highlights the need of new transmission lines to avoid curtailment of wind energy. It has been compiled while keeping the DoE's Wind Vision report (published in March 2015) as the basis to discover how the transmission system can manage the 35 per cent of electricity being sourced by wind power.
Under the report, the following findings have been highlighted:
The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) has welcomed the report, calling on states and the new federal administration to put transmission investment at the top of its agenda.