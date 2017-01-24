 
Eni and the Government of Nigeria strengthen cooperation in the energy sector

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu  and the CEO of Eni, Claudio Descalzi, met today in Rome to further strengthen the longstanding and fruitful partnership in Nigeria.

NNPC and Eni, through its subsidiaries Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) and Nigerian Agip Exploration (NAE), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote new activities that can significantly boost  Nigeria’s social and economic development.

Regarding the upstream sector, oil and gas production operations will intensify with an increased focus on development and exploration activities in the onshore, offshore and Ultra Deep Water operated areas.

Concerning the refining sector, the Parties agreed to cooperate for the rehabilitation and enhancement of Port Harcourt refinery.

Concerning power generation, access to energy will be further enhanced by doubling the power generation capacity in Okpai IPP through the fast track development of its Phase II, making it one of the largest combined cycle power plants in Africa.

Finally, the MoU sets the basis for the assessment of the electrical national grid reliability and of most efficient renewable energy projects, to secure energy accessibility in the Country’s most remote areas.

