Focus on innovation and project execution for offshore wind farms in northern Europe

Prysmian Group, world leader in energy and telecom cable systems industry, announces that the interconnection between the Veja Mate offshore wind farm and the offshore grid connection system Borwin2 in the German North Sea has been successfully plugged in. The project was awarded to Prysmian by TenneT, the Dutch-German transmission system operator (TSO).



The interconnection consists of two 155 kV HVAC (High Voltage Alternate Current) submarine cables along a route of 11.4 km and links the Veja Mate to the “BorWin beta” offshore platform, where conversion from alternate current generated by the wind farms into direct current takes place in order to enable power transmission to the mainland by ways of the HVDC BorWin2 submarine cable link. The Global Tech I offshore wind farm is already connected to the “Borwin beta” platform.



The Borwin2 HVDC submarine cable connection has a transmission capacity up to 800 MW and consists of HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) cables produced by Prysmian.



Prysmian has been supplying and installing cables system solution for a total of six TenneT HVDC offshore grid connection projects, four of which (BorWin2, HelWin1, HelWin2 and SylWin1) have already been completed. Another two HVDC connections (DolWin3 and BorWin3) are currently underway.



”Thanks to our focus on technological innovation and our project execution capabilities we play a leading role in partnering with our customers in the strategic sector of HVDC submarine cable transmission systems in a key area such as northern Europe” explained Massimo Battaini, Senior Vice President Energy Projects Prysmian Group.