 
Подписаться на новости
Current News In English

Mexican CFE to invest MXN40 billion in transmission projects

Mexican CFE to invest MXN40 billion in transmission projects

9 февраля 2017, 18:04
Рубрика: English
Метки: generation

Обсудить на форуме

236 просмотров

Mexican state-owned energy firm Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) has announced that it will invest MXN250 billion in new generation, transmission, and service improvement projects between 2017 and 2022. The firm would focus on profitability initiatives and be open to partnerships with the private sector.

About MXN170 billion would be aimed at generation projects, with the installation of an additional capacity of 8 GW to curb the annual national demand growth of about 3 per cent. Meanwhile, the company plans to allocate MXN40 billion to transmission activities and MXN50 billion to implementation of measures to reduce energy losses.

(MXN1=USD0.049)

Global Transmission

Компания:

Нужен кабель? Оформи заявку бесплатно
Информация по заявке
Актуальность
Город
Текст по заявке
или прикрепите файл
Прикрепить файл
Контактные данные
Организация
E-mail
Телефон
Контактное лицо
Комментарий
Отраслевая Служба Заказов от RusCable.Ru
– это оперативный бесплатный сервис для покупателей КПП.

Стоит только заполнить форму слева и в течение нескольких минут Вашу заявку увидит около сотни компаний-поставщиков. Те организации, которые могут ответить указанным Вами требованиям, напрямую свяжутся с Вами.

Остались вопросы? Задайте их операторам Службы Заказов
тел.: 8 (495) 229 33 36
или e-mail: zakaz@kab.ru


Работайте быстро и без посредников, работайте с RusCable.Ru!