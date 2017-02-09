Mexican CFE to invest MXN40 billion in transmission projects

Mexican state-owned energy firm Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) has announced that it will invest MXN250 billion in new generation, transmission, and service improvement projects between 2017 and 2022. The firm would focus on profitability initiatives and be open to partnerships with the private sector.

About MXN170 billion would be aimed at generation projects, with the installation of an additional capacity of 8 GW to curb the annual national demand growth of about 3 per cent. Meanwhile, the company plans to allocate MXN40 billion to transmission activities and MXN50 billion to implementation of measures to reduce energy losses.



(MXN1=USD0.049)

Global Transmission