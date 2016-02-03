 
Additive Manufacturing: Siemens uses innovative technology to produce gas turbines

Additive manufacturing has the potential to become a new key technology. For example it opens up new attractive prospects in the manufacture of gas turbines. This is why Siemens has been investing in this innovative technology right from its inception, and is now driving the industrialization and commercialization of these processes.

Additive Manufacturing is a process that builds parts layer-by-layer from sliced CAD models to form solid objects. This enables highly precise solutions to be formed from powdered high-performance materials. Siemens is a pioneer in Additive Manufacturing and already uses the technology for rapid prototyping. Furthermore the company is now developing solutions ready for series-production for manufacturing gas turbine burner nozzles and repairing burner heads.

Just recently Siemens achieved yet another breakthrough: the first gas turbine blades ever to be produced using Additive Manufacturing have successfully finished performance testing under full-load conditions.

