General Cable Corporation Expands Grant County, Indiana, Manufacturing Plant

General Cable Corporation, one of the largest wire and cable manufacturing companies in the world, announced plans today to expand its operations in Grant County, Indiana. The company will invest more than $18 million and create up to 30 new jobs.



Founded more than 170 years ago, General Cable is a designer, manufacturer and provider of aluminum, copper and fiber optic wire and cable products and system solutions. Operating manufacturing facilities in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia, the company has sales representation and distribution worldwide.



“General Cable has been a part of the Grant County community for nearly 20 years and we are pleased that our Marion team is expanding to support our new continuous casting copper rod operation,” said Paul Furtado, Vice President and ICS manufacturing team leader for General Cable. “This will result in a positive growth impact for both our company and the Grant County community where our employees live and work.”



The Highland Heights, Kentucky-based company, which also operates Indiana facilities in Indianapolis and Lebanon, will expand and equip its current 745,000-square-foot facility at 440 E. 8th St. in Marion. Construction, which is expected to begin this spring, will add an additional 30,000 square feet and is expected to be complete in October.



As an incentive, Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered General Cable Industries Inc. up to $230,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation plans. These tax incentives are performance-based, meaning until Hoosiers are hired, the company is not eligible to claim incentives. In addition, the IEDC will provide the Grant County Economic Growth Council (GCEGC) with up to $120,000 in infrastructure assistance from the state’s Industrial Development Grant Fund. The Marion City Council approved additional incentives and the GCEGC worked closely with General Cable and the city of Marion, providing technical assistance.



General Cable currently employs 330 full-time associates in Indiana, including nearly 200 at its Marion facility. The company plans to begin hiring casting and rod line operators and administrative professionals in May.



“Here in Indiana, we have created one of the best business climates in the country, and infrastructure will be essential to our continued economic momentum,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger. “Preserving and enhancing the state’s roads and bridges will allow global companies like General Cable to ship Hoosier-built products to customers around the world for years to come.”

