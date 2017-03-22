Zimbabwe’s SPB shortlists bidders for 400 kV line

Zimbabwe’s State Procurement Board (SPB) has shortlisted two technically-compliant bidders for the 400 kV Orange Groove–Triangle transmission line under the Mozambique, Zimbabwe and South Africa (MoZiSa) interconnection project.



Chinese companies Tebian Electric Apparatus (TBEA) and China CAMC Engineering Company Limited (CAMCE) have been shortlisted as technically and financially compliant for the project implementation. The scope of the contract involves the 300-km-long transmission line connecting the Orange Grove substation with the Triangle substation.



The MoZiSa interconnection will link three Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries—Mozambique, Zimbabwe and South Africa, and is expected to enhance connectivity among the three countries, and improve electricity trading in Southern Africa Power Pool (SAPP) as a whole.



