Russian Energy Week added to calendar of major international events

The ‘Russian Energy Week’ Energy Efficiency and Energy Development International Forum, which focuses on an analysis of trends in the global fuel and energy industry, will take place in Moscow and St. Petersburg from October 3–7, 2017 in accordance with Decree No. 2026-r of the Government of the Russian Federation dated September 27, 2016.



Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak held the first meeting of the Organizing Committee in charge of preparing for the new Forum in Moscow. The meeting addressed key aspect of the programme’s content, the main organizational issues, and a plan to prepare for Russian Energy Week.



The Forum is expected to be attended by the heads of major international energy companies, leading global experts, and the media.



Events to be held on the Forum’s sidelines include sessions of the Ministerial Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), a number of governmental and intergovernmental commissions, the All-Russian Conference on the Results of Preparations for the Autumn-Winter Period, and the seventh St. Petersburg International Gas Forum, among others.



“Russian Energy Week will allow for bringing together industry leaders on a global communication platform and discussing relevant areas for development and challenges faced by the modern energy sector, and contribute to the expansion of international cooperation in this area”, Adviser to the Russian President Anton Kobyakov said.



The Roscongress Foundation is the operator of Russian Energy Week.