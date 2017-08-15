 
Association of European Businesses proposes discussion on Russian-European cooperation in energy efficiency at REW 2017

15 августа 2017, 18:13
The Association of European Businesses (AEB) has put forward an initiative to organize a discussion at REW 2017 titled ‘Russian-European Cooperation: The Path to Growth in Global Energy Efficiency’ with the participation of AEB CEO Frank Schauff, Russian First Deputy Minister of Energy Alexey Teksler, Russian Deputy Minister of Economic Development Stanislav Voskresensky, Rosneft Vice President Vlada Rusakova, Chairman of the Enel Board of Directors Stepan Zvegintzov, BP Russia President David Campbell, and other Russian and foreign experts.

Experts note that energy efficiency is a major priority of the global energy policy and that energy and environmental security, measures to combat climate change as well universal access to energy resources depend on its implementation. The discussion participants will answer a number of pressing questions about enhancing the energy efficiency of the global economy and interaction among countries in this regard. AEB CEO Frank Schauff will also take part in the REW business programme as regards the global climate agenda and the decarbonization of energy.

“The AEB is taking active steps to improve the investment climate in the country and strengthen Russia’s status as one of the world’s business centres. The AEB has more than 60 permanent committees, subcommittees and working groups that cover various branches of the economy and serve as an effective intermediary in the dialogue between government and business. Such cooperation promotes a positive international image of Russia”, AEB COO Ruslan Kokarev said.

