Sections identified for ‘Import Substitution in the Gas Industry’ expo at St. Petersburg International Gas Forum

Russian manufacturers will demonstrate their equipment and advanced technological solutions for LNG plants at the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum in St. Petersburg during Russian Energy Week on 3–7 October 2017.

A specialized expo titled ‘Import Substitution in the Gas Industry’ will feature the following sections:

- LNG storage system,
- LNG shipping system,
- pump and compressor equipment,
- vessel, column, and heat exchange equipment,
- shut-off and control valves,
- pipe products,
- automation, metrology, and communications,
- chemical products.

The development of the global LNG market as well as Russia’s prospects on this market will also be discussed during REW 2017 as part of the thematic pillar ‘Global Energy: Challenges and Sustainable Development’.

