Online registration opens for visitors to the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum Exhibitions

17 августа 2017, 18:06
Electronic registration has opened for visitors to specialized expositions at the 7th St. Petersburg International Gas Forum to be held as part of the Russian Energy Week.
You can obtain a free invitation by filling in the form on the website of the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.
The ticket gives free entry to the SPIGF 2017 expositions:
the 6th International Specialized Exhibition InGAS Stream 2017 – Innovations in the Gas Industry, the 2nd Specialized Exposition Import-Substitution in the Gas Sector and the 4th International Specialised Exhibition Gas Motor Fuel.
To take part in the business programme events, you need to acquire a Delegate package.