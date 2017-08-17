Online registration opens for visitors to the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum Exhibitions

Electronic registration has opened for visitors to specialized expositions at the 7th St. Petersburg International Gas Forum to be held as part of the Russian Energy Week.



You can obtain a free invitation by filling in the form on the website of the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.



The ticket gives free entry to the SPIGF 2017 expositions:



the 6th International Specialized Exhibition InGAS Stream 2017 – Innovations in the Gas Industry, the 2nd Specialized Exposition Import-Substitution in the Gas Sector and the 4th International Specialised Exhibition Gas Motor Fuel.



To take part in the business programme events, you need to acquire a Delegate package.