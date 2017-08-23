Russia to chair GECF ministerial meeting in 2017

The Ministerial Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) will be chaired by Russia in 2017 as part of the ‘Russian Energy Week’ Energy Efficiency and Energy Development International Forum (Moscow, 3–7 October 2017).



The decision to appoint Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak as President of the GECF Ministerial Meeting for 2017 was adopted in Doha, Qatar in November 2016.



The participants in the GECF Ministerial Meeting in 2017, which will be attended by GECF Secretary General Mohammed Hussein, plan to discuss the current state of the global gas market, prospects for its development, and the Forum’s further objectives.