 
Подписаться на новости
Current News In English

Russian Ministry of Energy expects to maintain gas production volume in Yamalo-Nenets

Russian Ministry of Energy expects to maintain gas production volume in Yamalo-Nenets

31 августа 2017, 18:04
Рубрика: English
Метки: Russian Energy Week

Обсудить на форуме

187 просмотров

The Russian Ministry of Energy expects to maintain the current gas production volume in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, Russian Deputy Minister of Energy Kirill Molodtsov said during an international meeting with representatives of Arctic Council member states attended by more than 100 representatives from 15 countries.

“We expect the absolute value of gas production to increase and exceed 700 billion cubic metres per year. At present, approximately 80% of all Russian gas is produced in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District, and this figure will remain at the same level over the next 20 years”, Molodtsov said.

A discussion of the Arctic as a new centre of hydrocarbon production and driver of innovative technologies will take place during REW 2017. One of the discussion topics will be the implementation of the largest liquefied natural gas production project “Yamal LNG” and the construction of the new Arctic seaport of Sabetta.

Компания: Russian Energy Week
Нужен кабель? Оформи заявку бесплатно
Информация по заявке
Актуальность
Город
Текст по заявке
или прикрепите файл
Прикрепить файл
Контактные данные
Организация
E-mail
Телефон
Контактное лицо
Комментарий
Отраслевая Служба Заказов от RusCable.Ru
– это оперативный бесплатный сервис для покупателей КПП.

Стоит только заполнить форму слева и в течение нескольких минут Вашу заявку увидит около сотни компаний-поставщиков. Те организации, которые могут ответить указанным Вами требованиям, напрямую свяжутся с Вами.

Остались вопросы? Задайте их операторам Службы Заказов
тел.: 8 (495) 229 33 36
или e-mail: zakaz@kab.ru


Работайте быстро и без посредников, работайте с RusCable.Ru!