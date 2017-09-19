Russian Parliament to form delegation for REW 2017

A delegation from the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation will take part in the events of Russian Energy Week. Russian MPs are currently working to form a list of participants for REW 2017.



The ‘Russian Energy Week’ Energy Efficiency and Energy Development International Forum will be held in Moscow on 3–7 October 2017. The forum is being held to demonstrate the prospects of the Russian fuel and energy industry and capitalize on the potential of international cooperation. Leaders from major international and Russian energy companies will take part in the event.