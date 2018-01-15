The Wire Fair and Rosendahl Nextrom

Preparations are already in full swing. For us, it is the largest and most important trade fair in the cable market. We will be exhibiting in Düsseldorf with a 357 m² stand and a large team of Rosendahl Nextrom. We have changed the concept of our stand, too, which now offers lots of nice surprises.

Our goal is to inform and entertain our visitors throughout the week. Here is a small overview of what you can expect to see during Wire 2018.

Smart with Rosendahl Nextrom

If we look back on what has happened since 2016, we see that we have arrived at a new level of technology. Industry 4.0 is breaking ground in the cable business. Not only do we as suppliers think about how we can support you in being smart. We have also implemented smart tools in our factory to make our facilities more efficient and innovative. At Wire 2018, you will see what has changed and what we can do for your company’s success.

We have prepared many a highlight for you, such as our Smart Line Control System RIO and technologies for silicone extrusion and fiber optic cable production. We will present some preform samples made at our Preform R&D Technology Center. Moreover, we will take along a nice set of smart service packages that help you to keep your system running smoothly. These are just a few items, though. We are heading towards an even higher level of customization.

So, Wire 2018 is just around the corner. We have fully committed ourselves to making it an unforgettable show for mind, body and soul.

Come visit us at booth #A60 in hall 9. Get updated, have fun at our stand and see how we can help you reach your goals.