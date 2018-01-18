Nexans Acquires BE CableCon In Strategic Move Into Wind Turbine Cable-Kitting Business

By 2040, renewable energy sources will account for almost three quarters of the $10.2 trillion global investment in new power generating technology[1]. To accelerate its growth in this highly promising segment, Nexans has acquired a controlling interest in BE CableCon, the Denmark-based manufacturer and supplier of cable kits for some of Europe’s leading wind turbine companies. The acquisition is an illustration of the recently-announced “Paced for Growth” strategy aimed at developing Nexans’ business beyond manufacturing cables to provide customers with complete, fully-integrated cable services.

BE CableCon, a world-renown expert in wind turbine cable-kitting

BE CableCon was founded in Viborg, Denmark in 2007. It has established a strong reputation in the design, engineering and manufacture of cable kits that enable wind turbine companies to simplify the installation of the vital power, control and communication cable systems within their towers and nacelles. The company’s kitting range covers low voltage (LV) and medium voltage (MV) applications including connectors, pre-connected and pre-assembled cable kits, and customized packing for complete ready-to-install kits.

Klaus Moller, CEO of BE CableCon, will head the new Nexans subsidiary company. He said, “Joining the Nexans Group with its expertise in cable production and global footprint will provide the ideal platform to take our business to the next level. We look forward to expanding beyond Northern Europe to work with global OEMs as well as addressing new markets in the North American and Asia-Pacific regions.”

Alain Robic, Nexans VP Industry Solutions and Projects, said: “We have developed an excellent working relationship with BE CableCon as a subcontractor for our own kitting projects. Bringing them into the Nexans Group is a key step in our strategy to take greater control of critical elements within the value chain so that we can offer customers a complete engineered connection system. In addition to wind turbines, we will now be able to develop new growth opportunities for cable-kitting solutions in other industry segments.”