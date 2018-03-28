Hengtong Rus LLC invites to visit the NEFTEGAZ 2018 exhibition

Hengtong Rus LLC, on behalf of HENGTONG OPTIC-ELECTRIC, invites everyone to visit our booth No. 21С04 at the NEFTEGAZ 2018 exhibition; it will run on 16-19 April 2018 at Expocentre Fairgrounds in Moscow.

Hengtong Rus LLC will present products:

Submarine power cable

Optical submarine cable

Oil submersible cable

Special cable (control cable, control wire, lift cable, etc.)

You will have an opportunity to get exhaustive information about our company and products, about mutual agreed conditions of cooperation, and ask all questions to our specialists.

For more information, please, see: http://www.neftegaz-expo.ru/en/