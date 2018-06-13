The results of the leading forum for microelectronics manufacturing SEMIEXPO Russia 2018

On May 29 and 30, the leading event in the field of microelectronics and semiconductors SEMIEXPO Russia 2018 was held at Expocentre Fairgrounds. This year, within the framework of the exhibition, a two-day program of diverse business events took place: from conferences on various aspects of business development in Russia and to the first in Russia SEMI Member Forum, which became the premiere of this year. More than a thousand of professional specialists, students of specialized universities in Russia and foreign experts attended the exhibition.

Participants from Russia, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, the USA, the Czech Republic, France, Japan, Singapore, Belarus, Taiwan and Slovakia attended on the exhibition. Traditionally, such companies as KBTEM-OMO, EBARA, SVCS, SPS Europe, Dipole, SKTO Promproekt and many others participated with booths.

The conference program began on May 29 with the speech of Alexey Volostnov (Frost & Sullivan) delivering an overview of the current state and prospects for the development of microelectronics in Russia and globally. Experts from Future Horizons, PJSC "Mikron", Eureka, SKTO Promproekt also participated in the first conference session. Prior to the presentation, Gulnara Khasyanova, General Director of PJSC "Mikron", noted, "Today the microelectronics industry is in a phase of serious changes around the world, changing to the needs of the digital economy".

The first in the history of the exhibition SEMI Member Forum attracted a record number of delegates. The speakers of the Forum were Stefan Kester (Shenker AG), Joachim Ludvig (COLANDIS GmbH), Alexey Volostnov (Frost & Sullivan) and Vladimir Krupnik (Crocus Nano Electronics). CEO & Founder of Future Horizons - Malcolm Penn, moderated the Forum. Forum members discussed the possibilities of cooperation between the Russian microelectronics industry and the global community. Stefan Kester noted that the city of Dresden, where the European’s largest microelectronics cluster is located, intends to continue cooperation both with the exhibition and with the Russian industry. Joachim Ludwig evaluated the prospects of the local market as positive, but also noted that "Russian market needs the latest technologies and solutions." During the Forum, the speakers directly communicated with the audience, answered questions. Four leading experts offered their direct support in the development of the Russian startup project to the young scientist.

On May 30, the business program of the event was focused on export prospects. Mikhail Feldman ("CRI Electronics"), Dmitry Politov (VEB-Innovations), Marat Korovaev (Russian Export Center) and many others participated in the session. Listeners highly estimated the speech of Frank Salzgeber (European Space Agency), devoted to the “Space solutions” topic. The presentation was dedicated to the development of technologies and the application of space technologies in everyday life. Frank became the key figure of the session, gathering around him the largest number of interested professional audience.

Also within the SEMIEXPO Russia 2018 was for the first time held MEMS-Forum 2018. MEMS-Forum for its long history has acquired the status of an international conference, which annually becomes the leading event on the topic of microsystems in Russia and CIS countries. Chief Operations Officer of RAMEMS Denis Urmanov noted: "This year MEMS-Forum 2018 on the basis of SEMIEXPO, allowed taking a broader look at the subject of sensors and systems based on MEMS and other principles of operation. A distinctive feature of the event was the wide coverage of digital sensory solutions for security, construction, precision farming, medicine, housing and communal services and many other areas. At the same time, an important moment in the reports of all the speakers was the fundamental possibility of manufacturing the described devices in Russia and the focus on the development of the Russian market in the first place. It is gratifying that we are already able to produce the most modern small-size "smart" sensors competitive both on the domestic and foreign markets. I hope that in 2019, together with SEMIEXPO RUSSIA, we will be able to present new developments based on Russian breakthrough technologies at the Forum. This will contribute positively to strengthening the status and prestige of Russia in the world market". The MEMS-Forum 2018 within the framework of SEMIEXPO Russia 2018 was devoted to topical issues of the development and production of modern MEMS sensors and sensory solutions. Special attention was paid to the areas of application of high-tech sensors (smart cities, Industry 4.0, digital economy, etc.). The forum was a huge success, thus reinforcing its annual presence in the business program of the exhibition.

For the young industry specialists, the Annual All-Russian Competition of Scientific and Technical Projects "Innovative Radioelectronics" was held on Science & Technology ARENA and Networking Area on May 29-30. The Central Research Institute of Electronics with the support of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia and leading representatives of the electronic industry - Kraftway, Radar MMS, NIIMA Progress, SRI Scale, Baikal-Electronics, etc, holds the competition. Science & Technology ARENA was Sponsored by Crocus NanoElectronics. Participants have demonstrated prototypes or presentations of their projects at their booths, and the expert jury made its decision. The members of the competent jury were Dmitry Politov (VEB-Innovations) and Malcolm Penn (Future Horizons).

SEMIEXPO Russia 2018 Gala Reception Dinner was held at the Bosco Fresh & Bar on the Red Square where exhibitors and guests were able to communicate in an informal atmosphere and share their impressions of the event. The sponsor of the evening was international company Green Technology Investments.