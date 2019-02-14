ENEL X RUS and Tatenergo signed memorandum on e-mobility infrastructure and V2G AT russian investment forum in Sochi

The Memorandum of Intent is aimed at broadening technological cooperation between the two companies in the Republic of Tatarstan.

Sochi, February 14, 2019 – Enel X Rus, the Enel Group’s subsidiary in Russia, and power company JSC “Tatenergo” signed a memorandum of intent aimed at enhancing cooperation between the two businesses in the Republic of Tatarstan on:



• The supply of Enel X’s e-Mobility charging infrastructure, and

• The evaluation of opportunities concerning Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G), which allow bidirectional interaction between electric vehicles and the power system.

The memorandum was signed during the Russian Investment Forum in Sochi by Carlo Palasciano Villamagna, Enel Country manager in Russia, and General Director of JSC “Tatenergo” Rauzil Khaziev in the presence of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Nurgaliyevich Minnikhanov.

Carlo Palasciano Villamagna, Enel Country manager in Russia, said: “We are very glad to start our cooperation with Tatenergo in the field of these innovative technologies. The signing of this memorandum gives us a splendid opportunity to provide Tatarstan with an EV charging infrastructure that can balance electricity grids in a sustainable way on a long-term basis.”

Within the framework of the memorandum, the companies have agreed upon sharing information, planning joint events and focus on strategic areas of cooperation outlined in the agreement.





About Enel X

Enel X is Enel’s global business line dedicated to developing innovative products and digital solutions in sectors in which energy is showing the greatest potential for transformation: cities, homes, industries and electric mobility. Enel X holds the leading position in demand response programmes globally, with over 6 GW of demand response capacity currently managed and assigned in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Oceania. In May 2018 the company registered its subsidiary in Russia, Enel X Rus.