Enel X Rus, Chelyabinsk region and Skolkovo Foundation sign memorandum on e-mobility and advanced energy solutions

Under the Memorandum of Intent, the three parties aim at broadening technological cooperation in the region on electric mobility, storage and innovative energy solutions.

Chelyabinsk, April 16th, 2019 – Enel X Rus, the Enel Group’s subsidiary in Russia, the Ministry of Economic Development of the Chelyabinsk region and the Skolkovo Foundation signed a Memorandum of Intent (MoI) aimed at enhancing cooperation in the region on the following topics:

Studying initiatives to boost electric mobility in the region, including through the possible implementation of an electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and the adoption of an electric public transport system;

Exploring opportunities to improve the efficiency and sustainability of the Chelyabinsk region’s energy system, including through the integration of storage systems and other innovative energy solutions.

The MoI was signed by Irina Akbasheva, Chelyabinsk region first acting Minister of Economic Development, Oleg Dubnov, Vice-President, Executive Director of the energy efficient technologies Cluster of the Skolkovo Foundation, and Sergey Kiselev, Head of Enel X Rus.

Irina Akbasheva, Chelyabinsk region first acting Minister of Economic Development, commented: “E-mobility and energy issues are very logically embedded among the issues of our region. We will look for areas of cooperation and application of high technologies in this area”.

Sergey Kiselev, Head of Enel X Rus, said: “This agreement marks an important milestone for our company, as it allows for the exploration of the industrial potential of the Chelyabinsk region, by proposing our innovative energy solutions, such as infrastructure for electric vehicles, storage systems and efficient energy management systems.”

Oleg Dubnov, Vice President, Executive Director of the energy efficiency technologies Cluster of the Skolkovo Foundation, commented: "In Skolkovo, more than 70 companies are working on topics related to the development of modern transportation. Models of the mobility industry, in particular public electric transport, self-driving taxis, electric car sharing, which are already being developed and implemented in Skolkovo, can become good practices to be used in the Chelyabinsk region."

Within the framework of the memorandum, the parties have agreed to share information, test possible pilot projects and focus on strategic areas of cooperation outlined in the agreement.

Enel X Rus is a member of the Skolkovo Foundation's energy-efficient technology cluster. The main task of the cluster is to create an environment to support innovative developments related to the introduction of breakthrough technological solutions in the field of production and efficient use of energy resources for development of new industry trends. The Skolkovo Foundation actively supports Enel X Rus.

Enel X is Enel’s global business line dedicated to developing innovative products and digital solutions in sectors in which energy is showing the greatest potential for transformation: cities, homes, industries and electric mobility. Enel X holds the leading position in demand response programmes globally, with over 6 GW of demand response capacity currently managed and assigned in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Oceania. In May 2018, the company registered its subsidiary in Russia, Enel X Rus.

The Skolkovo Foundation is a non-profit organization founded in September 2010 by the Russian government with the objective of accelerating Russia’s transformation from a resource-intensive to an innovation-based economy. To achieve this objective, the Foundation is overseeing the creation of the Skolkovo Innovation Center, composed of more than 1,800 high-tech startups, Skolkovo Technopark, the Skolkovo Institute of Technology (Skoltech) - a new graduate research University established in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology - and Skolkovo city, located near Moscow. Together, these entities establish a vibrant ecosystem of technology innovation and entrepreneurship. The cumulative revenue of Skolkovo’s startups reached 2.5 billion US dollars. They brought in more than 186 million US dollars in investment, creating 27,000 jobs and filing over 1,100 patent applications along the way. By 2020 over 2 million square meters of residential and office space will be built in Skolkovo with 35,000 people working daily in the Innovation Center. For more information: http://www.sk.ru/en