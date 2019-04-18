 
Current News In English

Hengtong Rus invites you to the 31st International Exhibition SVIAZ 2019

Dear partners!
Hengtong Rus LLC, on behalf of HENGTONG OPTIC-ELECTRIC, invites you to the 31st International Exhibition “SVIAZ 2019. Information and Communication Technology”. The exhibition will run on April 23-26, 2019 in Expocentre Fairgrounds in Moscow, Krasnopresnenskaya naberezhnaya 14.

We are pleased to see you at booth “22D68” in Pavilion 2, where, according good tradition, we will remind you about established cable and wire products of our company, and will introduce innovations.

We hope to see you among our guests and we are sure that by visiting our booth you will find a lot of useful information!

