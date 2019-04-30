HENGTONG-OPTIC ELECTRIC at exhibition "SVYAZ 2019": results

On April 26, 2019 in the Central Exhibition Complex "Expocentre" the 31st International Exhibition of Information and Communication Technologies "SVYAZ-2019" ended - one of the main events of the year in the field of information technologies, telecommunications and navigation, in which HENGTONG-OPTIC ELECTRIC took an active participation.

SVIAZ exhibition has been held since 1975 and is the largest event in the CIS and Eastern Europe in the field of telecommunications and information technology. This year, 395 companies from Belarus, Germany, Israel, Iran, Italy, Cyprus, China, Korea, Latvia, the Netherlands, Russia, Romania, USA, Finland and France took part in it.

In fine, it is safe to note that "SVIAZ-2019" was a success for us. It proved to be an excellent platform for product promotion. Following market trends and focusing on customer demand, HENGTONG OPTIC-ELECTRIC presented solutions for telecom operators, government agencies, including air blowing micro-cables, integrated wiring, industrial electrical connection, FTTx, FTTH, transoceanic communication, 400G ultra-low loss optical fiber, etc. During the four days of the exhibition, the company’s stand was actively involved in working with clients; it was possible to meet with current partners and customers, and to find new useful contacts.

HENGTONG OPTIC-ELECTRIC would like to thank everyone who took part in the exhibition, someone came up and asked questions, gave valuable information and leave requests. Thanks to you, we have received a huge impact for the further development of products on the Russian market.