Integrated yarn tension control for consistent production results

Rosendahl’s ROBI high-speed low-tension cross-binder was developed for binding SZ- stranded loose tubes. Ever-smaller cable designs and softer materials require the ongoing development of this stranding method. The new integrated yarn tension measurement of Rosendahl’s ROBI allows consistent and, if required, very low binding tension, also during high-speed productions.

Speed is usually a key factor of performance. With a line speed of up to 200 m/min, the loose tubes are stranded at an impressive 2,500 rpm. But speed alone does not fulfill all the requirements a manufacturer has for a production line. Integrated components also have to react precisely at high speeds.

New challenges

New materials and optimizations of cable designs in terms of compactness, number of fibers, material consumption and production costs constantly pose new challenges for cable manufacturers. A few years ago, a loose tube with 12 fibers had a diameter of 2.8 mm. Today, the same loose tube has a diameter of only 1.4 mm. Low binding forces are a quality criterion when stranding such cores and additionally supporting the product characteristics.

Tensions of 2 Newtons and less!

The newly developed yarn tension binder from Rosendahl with integrated yarn tension measurement enables minimum yarn tensions of 2 newtons, which cannot be achieved using conventional binders. These constant tension forces contribute to optimum results in fiber optic productions and minimize scrap.

Your benefits

The cross-binder with integrated yarn tension control meets the requirements of new cable designs and materials (micro-tubes, soft-bundles)

The integrated torsion lock is located directly at the binding point, which allows for extremely short reversal lengths

Large yarn bobbin sizes allow for long production lengths and reduce setup time

Suitable for dual-end yarn, offers even higher production speeds

Easy to integrate as an upgrade for existing lines

For further information about Rosendahl’s new cross binder visit the website www.rosendahlnextrom.com