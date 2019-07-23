Hengtong Aberdare ’s high voltage cable of 132 kV expansion project will be officially launched

June 2019 - South Africa continues to deepen trade cooperation with the Chinese province of Zhejiang. Minister of Economic Development Ebrahim Patel stated this at a meeting with the trade and economic delegation of Zhejiang.

He, on behalf of the South African President Cyril Ramaposa, and the government of the country warmly welcomed the visit of the delegation of the province.

Ebrahim Patel noted that China is an important strategic partner of South Africa, for 20 years from the day of mutual diplomatic recognition, bilateral trade and investment cooperation has received great development, mutually beneficial cooperation is developing rapidly, a large number of Chinese companies have invested in South Africa, which has actively contributed to improving structures of bilateral trade and support for the development of the manufacturing industry of an African country. He expressed confidence that the visit of the trade and economic delegation of Zhejiang will certainly strengthen these trends.

During his speech he shared Hengtong Aberdare Cable Company’s high voltage cable of 132 kV expansion project in Port Elizabeth, which will be officially launched on July 2019. The Minister will be part of the launch celebrations, and will deliver a keynote speech at the launch event.

The Port Elizabeth factory was established in 1946, which mainly produces low-voltage and medium-voltage power cables. Now the high-voltage product line has been expanded to cover all kinds of common cables, injecting new vitality into Aberdare company and opening a new chapter in the African market.