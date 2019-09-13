Russian Energy Week Kicks Off Competition for Innovative Energy Companies

Russian Energy Week 2019 will launch ‘Top 10 Innovative Energy Companies’ competition. It aims to identify the most solicited and promising innovative solutions to significantly change the energy sector both in Russia and worldwide. The organizers are the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation and the Roscongress Foundation. The Russian Energy Week 2019 is to take place on 2–5 October in Moscow.

“The competition aims to combine efforts and knowledge in various fields of science and technology to create the energy of the future. Our task is to promote innovative energy technologies, improve the infrastructure of the industry and strengthen Russia’s position on the global market,” said Alexander Novak, Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation.

The competition is part of the Roscongress Foundation’s ‘Business Priority’ campaign to promote a national quality standard for high-tech, highly liquid innovative companies.

“The competition covers a wide range of energy industry priority areas including digital solutions and automation systems, equipment monitoring and troubleshooting, energy information and cyber security, new production materials and technologies,” said the Chairman of the Board, CEO of the Roscongress Foundation Alexander Stuglev.

The TOP-10 innovative energy projects competition aims to identify and facilitate the development of high-tech knowledge-based companies. The significance of the energy infrastructure for Russia and the world calls for research and development of new technological solutions in the energy sector. New technical projects and teams, prepared for the challenges of the future, will gain direct access to the world’s largest technology consumers, and will be able to quickly implement their project, as well as scale and export their product to foreign markets.

An expert committee consisting of representatives of the Ministry of Energy, the Roscongress Foundation, the Skolkovo Foundation, and influential Russian venture funds is to identify the most remarkable innovative companies. Among other dimensions, experts will evaluate the potential for the overall industry development and an innovative approach to solving problems.

All finalists of the competition will receive the ‘Business Priority’ status. The results will be announced at the Russian Investment Forum, which is to take place in Sochi on 12–14 February 2020. Both events are organized by the Roscongress Foundation.

