Sergei Novikov, Anton Inyutsyn, and Alexander Bugaev to Hold and Interdepartmental Meeting during REW 2019 Youth Day

On 5 October, during the Youth Day of the Russian Energy Week an interdepartmental meeting is to take place. The meeting will be dedicated to promoting fuel and energy sector, environmentally conscious behavior and engineering education among the young people.

Sergei Novikov, Chief of the Presidential Directorate for Social Projects, Anton Inyutsyn, Deputy Minister of Energy, and Alexander Bugayev, Head of the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs (Rosmolodezh), are to take part in the meeting along with energy and engineering university rectors, energy company representatives, youth affairs committees, and representatives of education departments from all over Russia.

The Russian Energy Week is organized by the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation and the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Moscow Government.