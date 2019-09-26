 
Подписаться на новости
Мероприятия

Sergei Novikov, Anton Inyutsyn, and Alexander Bugaev to Hold and Interdepartmental Meeting during REW 2019 Youth Day

Sergei Novikov, Anton Inyutsyn, and Alexander Bugaev to Hold and Interdepartmental Meeting during REW 2019 Youth Day

26 сентября 2019, 10:55
Рубрика: Мероприятия
Метки: РЭН-2019, РОСКОНГРЕСС, REW-2019
Отрасль: Электроэнергетика На английском 

Обсудить на форуме

100 просмотров

On 5 October, during the Youth Day of the Russian Energy Week an interdepartmental meeting is to take place. The meeting will be dedicated to promoting fuel and energy sector, environmentally conscious behavior and engineering education among the young people.

Sergei Novikov, Chief of the Presidential Directorate for Social Projects, Anton Inyutsyn, Deputy Minister of Energy, and Alexander Bugayev, Head of the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs (Rosmolodezh), are to take part in the meeting along with energy and engineering university rectors, energy company representatives, youth affairs committees, and representatives of education departments from all over Russia.

The Russian Energy Week is organized by the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation and the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Moscow Government.

Компания: Фонд Росконгресс

Добавьте «RusCable.Ru» в предпочтительные источники в Яндекс Новостях, так вы первыми узнаете о главных новостях и важнейших событиях дня.
Другие новости рубрики Мероприятия
Сергей Новиков, Антон Инюцын и Александр Бугаев проведут межведомственное совещание в Молодежный день РЭН-2019
Подмосковные предприниматели обсудят
The Russian Energy Week International Forum 2019 to Present the Fuel and Energy Complex of Moscow
Топливно-энергетический комплекс столицы будет представлен на Международном форуме
Нужен кабель? Оформи заявку бесплатно