Energy Outlook 2040: Challenges and Prospects

S&P Global Platts, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets, will present its long-term forecast on the energy development at Russia’s Energy Week on October 2, 2019. At a time when the sector is facing significant change through energy transition ahead of peak oil demand, Platts’ representatives will take part in broad discussions spanning the impact IMO2020 sulfur emission standards for shipping, the outlook for natural gas amid today’s surplus in Europe and future technologies and their impact on global energy consumption and production.

The S&P Global Platts Energy Market Outlook 2040 will feature Chris Midgley, Global Head of Platts Analytics who will present the Platts 2040 energy outlook. His presentation will examine the key fundamental, policy, and technology assumptions underpinning the Analytics’ team forecasts and put forward a most likely outlook for the evolution of the long term global energy market and what the world needs to do to achieve a trajectory towards less than 2 degC. He will be joined by panellists including Elena Anankina, Senior Analytic Director, Ratings and Infrastructure, S&P Global Ratings, Abderrezak Benyoucef, Head of the Energy Studies Department, OPEC, Sergey Vakulenko, Head of Strategy and Innovations Department, Gazprom Neft, Denis Deryushkin, Head of Analytical Center, Russian Energy Agency of the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation and Vladimir Drebentsov, Chief Economist for Russia and CIS, BP.

About S&P Global Platts

At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We’re the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.platts.com.