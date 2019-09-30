Information Transparency of the Fuel and Energy Companies to be Discussed at the All-Russian Meeting during the Russian Energy Week 2019

On 4 October, the Russian Energy Week International Forum will host an all-Russian meeting on the promotion of energy conservation and information transparency in the fuel and energy industry.

Fuel and energy is one of the Russian economy’s leading sectors, accounting for over 30% of GDP. Reliable energy supply to tens of millions of consumers and the importance of energy for the federal budget dictate the increased public attention to the situation in the industry. Solving large-scale investment and production tasks, as well as their legislative support required the increased information transparency of the fuel and energy complex. Since 2013, with the support of the Russian Ministry of Energy, companies and regions have been consolidating efforts to promote energy conservation, energy sector professions, as well as social and environmental activities.

“The fuel and energy sector is an area of ​​the economy that every resident of our country interacts with on the daily basis. Providing heating and electricity for homes and workplaces, producing fuel for vehicles – that is only a small part of the highly important issues for all our citizens, no matter what region of Russia they live in. That is why it is very important that the consumers have reliable information about the fuel and energy sector’s operations. A common task for all of us – the Ministry of Energy, energy companies, the media – is to make the industry as informationally transparent as possible,” said Deputy Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Anton Inyutsyn, who is going to chair the discussion.

The meeting will be attended by representatives of energy companies, regional ministries of energy, housing and communal services and the media. Following the meeting, the priority topics to be covered in 2020 will be identified, and the plan of federal events in the field of promoting energy conservation and the energy sector information transparency will be adopted.

The Russian Energy Week is organized by the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation and the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Moscow Government.