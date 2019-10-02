Russian President Vladimir Putin Sends His Address to Participants of the Russian Energy Week 2019

Over the past years, the Forum has strengthened its authority by taking its rightful place on the international energy agenda, the head of state noted in his address.

The Russian President emphasized that the domestic fuel and energy sector opens up new opportunities for investments and large-scale projects that improve the industry’s infrastructure.

The Russian Federation is a supporter of creative business partnerships for sustainable development and global energy security.

In conclusion, President Vladimir Putin wished the participants of the 3rd Russian Energy Week International Forum fruitful work and success in implementing new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.

Source: http://kremlin.ru/events/president/letters/61687