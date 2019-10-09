ENEL X RUS installs its first ev charging station in Skolkovo Innovation Center

Enel X Rus, a subsidiary of Enel X, the Enel Group’s advanced energy solutions global business line, unveiled today the fast charging station it installed at the Skolkovo Innovation Center.

Today’s event was attended by Enel Country Manager in Russia Carlo Palasciano Villamagna, Head of Enel X Rus Sergey Kiselev and Head of the Skolkovo Foundation’s energy-efficient technologies cluster Oleg Dubnov.

“We are contributing further to sustainable transportation in Russia through the installation of such a state-of-the-art solution like this fast EV charging station in Skolkovo, at the heart of Moscow's innovation community. In recent months we have already installed EV chargers in Primorskiy Kray and in the city of Chelyabinsk and we are planning to spread our footprint across other Russian cities that share our vision for electric mobility,” said Carlo Palasciano Villamagna, Enel Country Manager in Russia.

“The installation of the first Enel X fast charging station in our Innovation Center is another serious step towards the implementation of Skolkovo’s plans to switch to electric transport. In our territory alone, 28 EV chargers have already been installed. I want to emphasise that the installed EV charging station belongs to our resident Enel X Rus, a subsidiary of the Enel Group. Electric charging infrastructure in Russia is still very young, but such decisions of our partners will definitely accelerate its development,” commented Oleg Dubnov, Vice President, Executive Director of the Energy Efficiency Technology Cluster of the Skolkovo Foundation.

The fast charging station belongs to Enel X’s JuicePump family and has three charging points: two with a capacity of 50 kW DC and one of 43 kW AC. The station is able to fill up two EVs at the same time, and can give them a range of up to 200 km in just 30-40 minutes. The EV charger is compatible with all electric vehicles currently on the market and is in full compliance with international electric mobility standards.

The project follows the recent installation of ten fast charging stations of the same family in Primorskiy Kray under Enel X Rus’s agreement with RusHydro, one of Russia's largest power generating companies, with the aim to boost e-mobility infrastructure in the Far Eastern Federal District. Enel X Rus also installed three fast charging stations in the city of Chelyabinsk under an agreement with the distribution operator IDGC of Urals, a subsidiary of Russian energy grid operator PJSC Rosseti.

Enel X Rus is a member of the Skolkovo Foundation's energy-efficient technology cluster. The main task of the cluster is to create an environment to support breakthrough innovation in generation and efficient use of energy resources.

The Skolkovo Innovation Center also hosts Enel's Innovation Hub, launched in October 2017. As other Enel Hubs all over the world, the Moscow Innovation Hub is aimed at extending its global partnership with startups through the contribution of local companies over innovation and sustainability projects. The Hub collaborates with the Skolkovo Foundation and the Skolkovo Business School to identify startups with whom to develop advanced technological solutions, products and services. Within a 2 year activity the Moscow Innovation Hub has scouted around 200 solutions and launched 7 projects with Russian startups at both the global and the local level.

Enel X is Enel’s global business line dedicated to developing innovative products and digital solutions in sectors in which energy is showing the greatest potential for transformation: cities, homes, industries and electric mobility. Enel X holds the leading position in demand response programmes globally, with over 6 GW of demand response capacity currently managed and assigned in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Oceania. In April 2018, the company registered its subsidiary in Russia, Enel X Rus.