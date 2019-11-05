Polypropylene-Based Insulation Technology for MV Cables – Now Commercially Available at Rosendahl!

Over the past few years, thermoplastic polypropylene-based power cable insulation systems have gained a lot attention in the global cable industry due to their excellent electrical behavior and production benefits. Polypropylene-based compounds, or PPC, are also called HPTE, high performance thermoplastic elastomer materials, in some contexts.

XLPE, silane and peroxide cross-linkable polyethylene insulation material, has already been dominating the power cable insulation material market for decades in land AC applications, and for roughly a decade in HVDC links. Now, polypropylene (PP) provides an equal or better alternative to XLPE. In polymer markets, polypropylene is the second-largest polymer after polyethylene (PE), with an annual usage growth rate of around 5-6%, and is therefore a raw material available globally.

RoSET – Rosendahl Production Line, Material and Know-How for PPC MV Power Cable Production

Rosendahl’s R&D intensely investigated and tested PPC against in comparison with the well-established XLPE insulation material in medium voltage cables. A number of test cables were carried out using our RM-A line in real manufacturing conditions. The results are outstandingly positive and verify the advantages of PPC in many aspects. To Rosendahl it was evident to bundle the gained know-how and offer it to power cable manufacturers globally under the name RoSET.

RoSET, Rosendahl Superior Extrusion Technology, is a unique MV PPC cable-manufacturing concept for up to 30/36 kV power cables. It consists of a dedicated MV line-type RM-A , PPC MV insulation, semi-conductive materials and know-how package.