RoSET: Full MV manufacturing concept from Rosendahl

In 2018 Rosendahl Nextrom GmbH and HV Cable Solutions Ltd. came together to develop an extrusion technology for PPCs, which was something new to the market. The cooperation combines MV cable know-how packages comprising PPC recipes, production process, cable performance guarantee and production equipment from one strong source.

Prior to the cooperation, over the past years, tens of full type tests and hundreds of additional individual tests, including short circuit tests, have been conducted for PPC solutions in the 15 kV, 20 kV and 30 kV voltage classes. The additional tests and 20 kV and 30 kV cable production run with Rosendahl’s RM-A line under real manufacturing conditions proved the PPC concept and resulted in an enhanced, high-performance RM-A production line optimized for PPC. An approved type test for RoSET 30/36 kV cable was performed by a European test institute.

RoSET PPC offers power-cable makers several benefits:

The machine hour costs, including line operation, maintenance and employee costs, are significantly lower than for peroxide XLPE manufacturing

The material costs of PPC insulation system compared to XLPE are typically lower

The thermoplastic material allows for higher extruder speeds, and therefore higher line speeds can be used

The PPC material allows for any length to be manufactured

The production lead time is shorter, since degassing or the steam bath process is not necessary

As the thermoplastic PPC material requires no curing, investment in degassing or steam bathing is not necessary

The investment in the production line is lower due to the shorter line layout and horizontal line

We guarantee that cables made with PPC meet the requirements

Based on the above, the RoSET concept, including an optimized horizontal triple-layer RM-A extrusion line, is the perfect solution for cable makers to enter a new market and boost their competitive position.