Аналитический отчет Ассоциации "Электрокабель"
13 июля 2020, 14:25
The broadcast will take place on July 16, 2020 at 1pm – 2pm, CET.
We invite you to participate in a webinar on the topic: «CCUS Renaissance; will it finally come? »
Key points addressed:
Moderator:
Ekaterina Kravetskaya - Marketing Director Russia at Energy Delta Institute (EDI), Business Development Advisor at N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie Representation office in Russia
Expert:
Leon Stille - General Manager of the Energy Delta Institute (EDI), over 15 year of experience in energy companies (Alliander, Frames) and in the Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research (TNO). He holds an MSc in renewable energy technology and BSc in Earth Sciences from the University of Utrecht.
Webinar will be held in English with simultaneous translation to Russian.
Participation is free of charge.
Taking place within the series of webinars. More information on the web-site
Organisers: Energy Delta Institute (EDI), ExpoForum International
Sponsor: Gazprombank (Joint Stock Company)
