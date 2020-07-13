The broadcast will take place on July 16, 2020 at 1pm – 2pm, CET.

We invite you to participate in a webinar on the topic: «CCUS Renaissance; will it finally come? »

Key points addressed:

Historic CCUS development

Key projects

Cost evolution

Innovation pathways

Potential of new applications of CCUS

Moderator:

Ekaterina Kravetskaya - Marketing Director Russia at Energy Delta Institute (EDI), Business Development Advisor at N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie Representation office in Russia

Expert:

Leon Stille - General Manager of the Energy Delta Institute (EDI), over 15 year of experience in energy companies (Alliander, Frames) and in the Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research (TNO). He holds an MSc in renewable energy technology and BSc in Earth Sciences from the University of Utrecht.

Registration Iink

Webinar will be held in English with simultaneous translation to Russian.

Participation is free of charge.

Taking place within the series of webinars. More information on the web-site

Organisers: Energy Delta Institute (EDI), ExpoForum International

Sponsor: Gazprombank (Joint Stock Company)