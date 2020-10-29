Rosendahl introduces their new double spooler

Here comes a new opportunity to upgrade your existing line with RODS1250 H, Rosendahl’s new semi-automatic double spooler, which is especially suited for high-speed insulation processes. Rosendahl worked based on a list of requests and requirements when designing this new winder. At the top of the list were the CE conformity to cover the European standards and very importantly: all safety requirements. The new RODS1250 H offers a highly rigid machine frame for a wide range of products, has a product clamp for easy thread-up and includes a height adjustable traverse pulley unit for improved winding quality.

The RODS1250 H double spooler is set up for products of up to 15 mm in diameter and flat cables, too. Performance-wise it reaches speeds of up to 1500m/min for reels of max. 2500 kg in weight . The RODS 1250 H can change between two spools at full production speed without any limitations. The automatic reel change cycle occurs in just few minutes, while the machine is subsequently loaded and unloaded manually.

Every different kind of metal core products is suitable for this double spooler. It is equipped with the state-of-the-art Siemens control S7-1500. It is an entirely assembly- and maintenance-friendly machine. For more information please visit the respective website www.rosendahlnextrom.com/cable-wire