Доступен новый выпуск журнала ELECTRA за октябрь 2023 года

На сайте издания СИГРЭ ELECTRA доступен новый выпуск журнала за август 2023 года.
Журнал доступен бесплатно для членов СИГРЭ или по платной подписке для всех желающих.
Содержание номера:
— Editorial
— Global Connections
- The Greek Power System towards the Green Transition
- Envisioning the future driven by the 4th Industrial Revolution: Electrication, Network Convergence, Vehicle to X and Utility 3.0
- Visions for the energy transition
- Canadian Wildres, Climate Change, and Opportunities for Electric Utilities to Tackle Them Together
— Technology E2E
- VPP Market Participation in the NEM
- Overhead Superconducting Power Transmission
— Global Leadership Perspective
- Keys to Making Effective Requests and Obtaining Reliable Commitments
— Life of Association
- CIGRE NGN: Discussion with Alper İhtiyar
- How is participating in CIGRE activities speeding up my professional development?
- Making the most of your membership benets
- CIGRE Africa - "CIGRE Academy" launch event with a 5-day capacity building endeavour CIGRE Brasil successfully holds the XIX ERIAC
— Annual Reports
- SC C4 > Power system technical performance
- SC C5 > Electricity markets and regulation
- SC C6 > Active distribution systems and distributed energy resources
— Technical Brochures
- TB 911 WG C2.26 Power system restoration accounting for a rapidly changing power system and generation mix
- TB 912 WG B1.68 Condition evaluation and lifetime strategy of HV cable systems
- TB 913 WG C4.46 Evaluation of Temporary Overvoltages in Power Systems due to Low Order Harmonic Resonances
- TB 914 JWG B3/A3.59 Guidelines for SF6 end-of-life treatment of T&D equipment (>1 kV) in substations
- TB 915 WG A1.59 Survey on industry practices and effects associated with the cutting out of stator coils in hydrogenerators
- TB 916 WG B2.50 Correct handling of fittings and conductors for overhead lines