Доступен новый выпуск журнала ELECTRA за октябрь 2023 года

6 октября 2023, 17:30 214 Время чтения ≈ 2 мин
Источник: РНК СИГРЭ
На сайте издания СИГРЭ ELECTRA доступен новый выпуск журнала за август 2023 года.

Журнал доступен бесплатно для членов СИГРЭ или по платной подписке для всех желающих.

Содержание номера:

— Editorial

— Global Connections

  • The Greek Power System towards the Green Transition
  • Envisioning the future driven by the 4th Industrial Revolution: Electrication, Network Convergence, Vehicle to X and Utility 3.0
  • Visions for the energy transition
  • Canadian Wildres, Climate Change, and Opportunities for Electric Utilities to Tackle Them Together

— Technology E2E

  • VPP Market Participation in the NEM
  • Overhead Superconducting Power Transmission

— Global Leadership Perspective

  • Keys to Making Effective Requests and Obtaining Reliable Commitments

— Life of Association

  • CIGRE NGN: Discussion with Alper İhtiyar
  • How is participating in CIGRE activities speeding up my professional development?
  • Making the most of your membership benets
  • CIGRE Africa - "CIGRE Academy" launch event with a 5-day capacity building endeavour CIGRE Brasil successfully holds the XIX ERIAC

— Annual Reports

  • SC  C4 > Power system technical performance
  • SC  C5 > Electricity markets and regulation
  • SC  C6 > Active distribution systems and distributed energy resources

— Technical Brochures

  • TB 911 WG C2.26 Power system restoration accounting for a rapidly changing power system and generation mix
  • TB 912 WG B1.68 Condition evaluation and lifetime strategy of HV cable systems
  • TB 913 WG C4.46 Evaluation of Temporary Overvoltages in Power Systems due to Low Order Harmonic Resonances
  • TB 914 JWG B3/A3.59 Guidelines for SF6 end-of-life treatment of T&D equipment (>1 kV) in substations
  • TB 915 WG A1.59 Survey on industry practices and effects associated with the cutting out of stator coils in hydrogenerators
  • TB 916 WG B2.50 Correct handling of fittings and conductors for overhead lines
Метки: РНК СИГРЭ, ИЗДАНИЯ, ELECTRA
Отрасль: Электроэнергетика 

