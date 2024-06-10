Вся информация на сайте предназначена только для специалистов кабельной отрасли, энергетики и электротехники.
Доступен новый выпуск журнала ELECTRA за июнь 2024 года

10 июня 2024, 11:45 88 Время чтения ≈ 2 мин
Источник: РНК СИГРЭ
Авторы и источники / Правообладателям

На сайте издания СИГРЭ ELECTRA доступен новый выпуск журнала за июнь 2024 года.

Журнал доступен бесплатно для членов СИГРЭ или по платной подписке для всех желающих.

Содержание номера:

— Editorial

— Global connections

  • Road map for implementing ‘ONE SUN ONE WORLD ONE GRID’: an intercontinental power grid from Europe to South-East Asia
  • Operating a 2GW power system on 100% distributed resources

— Technology E2E

  • Evaluation of grid operational resilience stressed by energy transition and by climate change: new metrics (SIRI) and countermeasures
  • Maturity in Cybersecurity - Should We Shoot for the Stars?

— Global Leadership Perspectives

  • Questions for assessing the degree of alignment within your team

— Life of Association

  • Paris Session 2024: The Next Generation Network Forum
  • CIGRE NGN: Discussion with Anamaria Iamandi
  • CIGRE Africa - CIGRE Academy Seminar on Electrical Substations
  • Distinguished Member Awards 2024
  • CIGRE Ordinary & Extraordinary General Assemblies - Assemblée Générale Ordinaire & Extraordinaire du CIGRE

— Annual Reports

  • SC  B3 > Substations and electrical installations
  • SC  B4 > DC systems and power electronics
  • SC  B5 > Protection and automation

— Technical Brochures

  • TB 927 WG D1.70 New Laboratory Methodologies for Investigating of Insulating Liquids — Further Developments in Key Functional Properties
  • TB 931 WG A3.40 Technical requirements and eld experiences with MV DC switching equipment
  • TB 932 WG C6.43 Aggregation of Battery Energy Storage and Distributed Energy Resources
  • TB 933 WG D1.66 Requirements and application of UHF PD monitoring systems for gas insulated systems
Обсудить на форуме
Метки: РНК СИГРЭ, ИЗДАНИЯ, ELECTRA
Отрасль: Электроэнергетика 

