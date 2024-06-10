Доступен новый выпуск журнала ELECTRA за июнь 2024 года

На сайте издания СИГРЭ ELECTRA доступен новый выпуск журнала за июнь 2024 года.
Журнал доступен бесплатно для членов СИГРЭ или по платной подписке для всех желающих.
Содержание номера:
— Editorial
— Global connections
- Road map for implementing ‘ONE SUN ONE WORLD ONE GRID’: an intercontinental power grid from Europe to South-East Asia
- Operating a 2GW power system on 100% distributed resources
— Technology E2E
- Evaluation of grid operational resilience stressed by energy transition and by climate change: new metrics (SIRI) and countermeasures
- Maturity in Cybersecurity - Should We Shoot for the Stars?
— Global Leadership Perspectives
- Questions for assessing the degree of alignment within your team
— Life of Association
- Paris Session 2024: The Next Generation Network Forum
- CIGRE NGN: Discussion with Anamaria Iamandi
- CIGRE Africa - CIGRE Academy Seminar on Electrical Substations
- Distinguished Member Awards 2024
- CIGRE Ordinary & Extraordinary General Assemblies - Assemblée Générale Ordinaire & Extraordinaire du CIGRE
— Annual Reports
- SC B3 > Substations and electrical installations
- SC B4 > DC systems and power electronics
- SC B5 > Protection and automation
— Technical Brochures
- TB 927 WG D1.70 New Laboratory Methodologies for Investigating of Insulating Liquids — Further Developments in Key Functional Properties
- TB 931 WG A3.40 Technical requirements and eld experiences with MV DC switching equipment
- TB 932 WG C6.43 Aggregation of Battery Energy Storage and Distributed Energy Resources
- TB 933 WG D1.66 Requirements and application of UHF PD monitoring systems for gas insulated systems