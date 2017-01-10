 
Indian cable company to build manufacturing plant in Macedonia

10 января 2017, 17:58
Indian cable manufacturer, Malhotra Cables, is planning to build a new manufacturing facility, producing cables for the automotive industry, in the Macedonian capital Skopje.

The company will invest USD 10 million in the construction of the new 4’000 square meter facility – which will be the company’s first in Europe, SeeNews reports referencing a Facebook post by former Macedonian prime minister Nikola Gruevski.

According to the post, construction of the facility is scheduled to be completed by the ned of next year – once complete, the new manufacturing facility will employ about 100 people.

Evertiq

