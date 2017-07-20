Cable, wire maker plans $15 million plant expansion in Blairsville, Ga.

Advanced Digital Cable Inc. plans to expand its wire and cable production facility in Blairsville, Ga., adding 65 jobs. ADC, which currently employs 70 people at its 140,000-square-foot facility in Blairsville, said Tuesday it will invest $15 million to add 100,000 square feet to its existing facility and nearly double the factory staff.



"This expansion will enable ADC to better serve our customer base by giving us the capacity to increase the volume of our current product lines made in Blairsville," Steve Payne, president of ADC, said in a statement today.



The company began in 1997 making coaxial cable for the booming digital cable market. ADC has manufacturing facilities in Blairsville and Hayesville, N.C., where it operates a 130,000-square-foot factory and its corporate headquarters.



The Georgia Department of Economic and Community Development announced the expansion Tuesday.



"ADC is on an incredible path, and this expansion will not only bolster job opportunities in Union County, but will also allow the company to meet the demands of their customers," said Pat Wilson, commissioner for Georgia's Department of Economic and Community Development.

