Improved SZ-Stranding of fiber optic cables

Rosendahl and Nextrom have elaborated a concept which perfectly coordinates performance and costs in one line.

What has been achieved is an extremely low total cost of ownership (TCO). This is a result of higher overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) and a longer product lifetime, with fewer spare part needs. The line itself is designed for a short set-up time, which also supports increased OEE.

Performance improvements

Speed is usually a key factor of performance. With a line speed of up to 200 m/min, the loose tubes are stranded at an impressive 2500 rpm.

But speed alone does not fulfill all the requirements a manufacturer has on a production line. Integrated components also have to react precisely at high speeds. The new ROBI cross binder keeps up with the speed while at the same time securing low tension for the stranded bundle. Our active yarn tension control ensures that the tension does not harm the tubes or bundle. When it comes to thin-wall products, the ROBI demonstrates accurate binding quality with perfect tension – even when binding soft tubes or soft bundles.

Short reversal lengths and constant lay lengths

Currently, the OFC 70/RL-R SZ-Stranding line offers the shortest reversal time on the market. They can also provide your own tailor-made lay plate design depending on your product mix.

Space savings through double tube payoff DTP

DPT is Rosendahl´s solution for space-saving payoff design for loose tubes. The integration of two pay-off positions in one common machine frame helps to save shop floor space. The DTP is available in two sizes, either for spools with up to 800 mm or up to 1000 mm flange diameter. Especially regarding product designs with two or more layers of stranded tubes, the DPT can reach its full potential in terms of space savings.



