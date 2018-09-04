Airtel to increase sites and optic fiber in Rajasthan

The largest Indian telecom operator in terms of revenue, subscriber base and Capex, did not reveal specific investment in the Rajasthan circle.

The strategy of Airtel is to improve its customer experience in Rajasthan. Airtel has 23.363 million subscribers in Rajasthan.

Airtel, as a part of its network expansion program – Project LEAP, has added more than 6,800 new sites and more than 3,000 KMs of optic fiber in Rajasthan, extending its mobile broadband coverage to 44,200 towns and villages during fiscal 2017-18.

“We are committed to offering the best network experience to customers and our massive investments in upping network strength and deploying latest technologies just reinforces that,” Hemanth Kumar Guruswamy, chief executive officer – Rajasthan, Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.

Airtel said the number of mobile sites in Rajasthan would go up by 29 percent to 33,000 with the planned investment. The addition of optic fiber would extend its fiber backbone to 23,100 KMs, supporting the growth of high speed data services in the region.

