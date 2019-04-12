 
Current News In English

Hengtong Rus LLC invites everyone to visit the 19th International Exhibition NEFTEGAZ 2019

Dear partners!

Hengtong Rus LLC on behalf of HENGTONG OPTIC-ELECTRIC invites everyone to visit our booth No. 21D13 at the 19th International Exhibition NEFTEGAZ 2019.

The exhibition will run on 15-18 April, 2019 at Expocentre Fairgrounds in Moscow.

Hengtong Rus LLC will present products:

  • Underwater power cable
  • Optical underwater cable
  • Ship cable
  • Special cable (control, control, lift, etc.)

On our booth, from 15 to 18 April, from 10 am to 17:00 will be representatives and management of the company with whom you could discuss all the questions.

We hope to see you as our guests at the exhibition!

ПОДРОБНЕЕ О КОМПАНИИ

Компания: Hengtong Rus

