Hengtong Rus LLC invites everyone to visit the 19th International Exhibition NEFTEGAZ 2019

12 апреля 2019, 15:15
Dear partners!
Hengtong Rus LLC on behalf of HENGTONG OPTIC-ELECTRIC invites everyone to visit our booth No. 21D13 at the 19th International Exhibition NEFTEGAZ 2019.
The exhibition will run on 15-18 April, 2019 at Expocentre Fairgrounds in Moscow.
Hengtong Rus LLC will present products:
On our booth, from 15 to 18 April, from 10 am to 17:00 will be representatives and management of the company with whom you could discuss all the questions.
We hope to see you as our guests at the exhibition!