Hengtong Boosting European Optical Fiber Construction

The 45th European Conference on Optical Communication, ECOC 2019, was held in Dublin, Ireland from September 23 to 25. ECOC is the largest optical communications event in Europe and a key meeting place for more than 1,500 scientists and researchers from institutions and companies across the world.

High-end products and solutions of Hengtong were presented at the exhibition, which demonstrates Hengtong Group’s comprehensive capability in R&D, production and delivery, attracting customers and agents from France, Germany, Israel, Italy, the United Kingdom and other countries and regions.

In terms of 5G development, the UK is currently at the forefront of Europe. 5G services have already been put into commercial application by operators. With the acceleration of 5G network deployment and commercialization process, other European countries also start to deploy 5G commercial services. The development of 5G will inevitably lead to a surge in demand for optical fiber in Europe. In view of this specific market demand, Hengtong highlighted seven high-end products and solutions in the field of communication on this exhibition, including air-blowing micro cable, FTTx solution, FTTH flexible access, optical fiber, intelligent family, trans-oceanic communication, ODN and silicon photon solution.

As a full value chain comprehensive service provider in communication industry, Hengtong actively explores new industries, such as new generation communication technology, semiconductor chip, silicon photonic module, optical fiber sensing and digital economy, focusing on the optical communication network field and R&D of new products using 5G Technology, Hengtong's Silicon Photon Solution will greatly accelerate network speed to meet the market's needs for speed and integration, and achieve faster and more efficient network connection, reduce the cost of bearer network, and promote the evolution and upgrading of optical communications.