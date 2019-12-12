Russian Energy Week to take place on 14–17 October in Moscow – Alexander Novak

The Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak made the announcement: “In 2020 the Russian Energy Week International Forum will take place from 14 to 17 October at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow. I urge international and Russian energy companies, experts, and regional representatives to mark the REW 2020 dates in their event planners.”

The Russian Energy Week is organized by the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation and the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Moscow Government.

The Russian Energy Week International Forum (REW) is a key discussion platform, aimed at raising the challenges and opportunities for developing the global fuel and energy sector, including in gas, oil, coal, petrochemicals, electric power, energy conservation, and increasing energy efficiency. In 2019 the Forum welcomed over 10,000 participants from Russia and 115 foreign countries and territories.

The Roscongress Foundation is a socially oriented non-financial development institution and a major organizer of international conventions, exhibitions, and public events.

The Foundation was established in 2007 with the aim of facilitating the development of Russia’s economic potential, promoting its national interests, and strengthening the country’s image. One of the roles of the Foundation is to comprehensively evaluate, analyse, and cover issues on the Russian and global economic agendas. It also offers administrative services, provides promotional support for business projects and attracting investment, and helps foster social entrepreneurship and charitable initiatives.

Each year, the Foundation’s events draw participants from 208 countries and territories, with more than 15,000 media representatives working on-site at Roscongress’ various venues. The Foundation benefits from analytical and professional expertise provided by 2,500 people working in Russia and abroad. In addition, it works in close cooperation with 117 economic partners; industrialists’ and entrepreneurs’ unions; and financial, trade, and business associations from 69 countries worldwide.

